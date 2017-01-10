Police asking for public’s help in recent string of vandalism

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are trying to find whoever may be responsible for the string of recent vandalism in Lafayette.

Police are asking for the community’s help after two dozen reports of vandalism in neighborhoods across the city. Most of the incidents were damaged vehicle windows by what police said looks like ceramic balls used in sling shots and BB guns.

Police are now urging victims and residents to report any information they may have. Officers are also looking at surveillance footage.

Chief Patrick Flannelly said while no one has been injured, it’s not a victimless crime.

“Shooting those marbles at a high velocity projectile, going through windows, you never know who might be on the other side of that glass,” Flannelly said. “It could be an infant, it could be a person that could cause some significant injury.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious can call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...