Power outages affect stoplights, businesses in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A line of storms swept through Tuesday evening, causing damage across the News 18 viewing area.

Roads in several counties were blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Hundreds of people in north central Indiana remain without power.

In Lafayette, the streets and retail areas were affected as well.

Lafayette police are warning drivers about scattered stoplight outages throughout the city. In particular, the stoplight at intersection of Sagamore Parkway and State Road 38 has been out for most of the night. Stoplights at Sagamore Parkway and McCarty Lane were also out.

Police say they will be monitoring the areas, but are telling drivers to treat the stoplights as a four-way stop.

News 18 will update this story as more information becomes available.

