Purdue political communication expert discusses Obama’s upcoming farewell

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — President Barack Obama is back where it all started Tuesday – in Chicago, where he will deliver his farewell to the nation Tuesday night and look ahead to the future. One political communication expert joined us on News 18 at Five to discuss Obama’s upcoming speech.

Assistant professor Josh Scacco from Purdue University said this will be Obama’s big send off, and he will be watching closely for Obama to talk about his accomplishments.

“Because remember, this is all about legacy at this point. How will people remember him and judge him,” Scacco said. “So he’s going to be talking about the history of his administration, his accomplishments, the difficulties looking ahead, as well as maybe offering a warning or two to the next administration.”

Even though Scacco doesn’t think Obama will mention President-elect Donald Trump by name, those warnings are geared toward him and his Republican-led administration.

“I do think that there will be some general warnings about what could happen should certain policies be repealed, for example – the Affordable Care Act. … This is an opportunity for President Obama to lay out his principles that have guided his administration, and where he thinks America should go going forward,” he said.

Scacco believes Obama’s speech will have a mix of his accomplishments and looking forward.

To hear more from Scacco including his take on other outgoing presidents who faced similar situations in their farewell speeches, watch the full interview from News 18 at Five in the video clip above.

