Republican state lawmakers announce priorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Republican lawmakers at the Indiana Statehouse have laid out their priorities for the year.

That includes passing a balanced two-year budget, creating a long-term plan to pay for roads and developing a replacement exam for I-STEP.

Additionally, Sen. Brandt Hershman of Tippecanoe County wants to pass a balanced budget amendment. It would give voters the chance to approve an amendment to the constitution to keep state spending from exceeding revenue barring some sort of emergency.

“Well, 46 states have a constitutionally balanced budget requirement enshrined in law,” Hershman said. “Indiana is one of only four that does not.”

Lastly, Sen. Randy Head of Logansport wants to reform the state’s e-liquids law to – as the GOP puts it – “ensure a fair and level playing field” among manufacturers. That bill comes after state lawmakers said they accidentally created a monopoly with Lafayette-based security company, Mulhaupt’s Incorporated in 2015.

