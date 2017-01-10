Restauration’s fate up in the air after frozen pipe breaks, flooding restaurant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A frozen pipe that burst is causing major issues for one downtown Lafayette restaurant.

A pipe froze that was located in the space above Restauration and it burst around midnight.

That space above the restaurant was being renovated by landlord Peter Wang.

The broken pipe caused significant water damage in the renovated space and in Restauration, located below.

Owners said they are unsure about the restaurant’s fate at the moment because the top, main and basement floors are all flooded.

They were supposed to reopen Thursday after taking the first week of January off to revamp the menu. But now owner are unsure when or if they can reopen.

