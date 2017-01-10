Semi strikes, damages bridge over I-465 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police say a semi struck and damaged a bridge over Interstate 465, forcing the closure of the highway’s northbound lanes as crews assess the damage.

The truck collided with the Rockville Road bridge on Indianapolis’ west side about 8 a.m. Tuesday, shattering the span’s edge and exposing bars of reinforcing steel. The impact showered the highway beneath the bridge with large concrete chunks and debris from the semi.

State police Sgt. John Perrine says a large concrete chunk smashed through a car’s windshield, landing on its passenger seat. He says the driver is believed to have suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway’s northbound lanes and the bridge are closed until further notice as crews assess the damage.

Perrine says investigators aren’t sure how the crash happened.

