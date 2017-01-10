SIA works to spark interest in manufacturing for Hoosier students

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local manufacturer is working to spark an interest in the younger generation for the manufacturing sector.

Since 1991, Subaru of Indiana Automotive has worked to build relationships with Hoosier students through a program called Vehicles for Learning It provides hands-on experience in the classroom.

“These are vehicles that can’t be sold to the public because they have test parts on them or prepilot-type cars and same thing with the engines,” SIA Senior Executive Vice President Tom Easterday said. “A lot of the engines might be preproduction engines or going through various types of testing and things like that.”

Last year, SIA donated 54 engines to Indiana classrooms. Four of those ended up in Jerry Tanner’s classroom at McCutcheon High School.

Tanner said hands-on training is essential in getting involved in the automotive industry.

“You can read it in a book, you can be lectured, you can talk about it. But to actually put your hands on it – to use the proper tools to take it apart, put it back together, to assemble it correctly – it’s a very advanced training,” Tanner said.

Senior Micah Gutohrel said the program serves as an opportunity to build up his skills.

“It’s really cool. Without this program, I wouldn’t get a chance to work on half the stuff,” said Gutohrel. “All I’ve got is my own car, so it’s nice to get some variety.”

Tanner said he’s thankful for the opportunities SIA has given him and his students.

“I don’t know what a complete engine like this would cost, but there’s no way we could buy it,” Tanner said.

Easterday said, “Reaching into schools and providing something that schools just can’t afford these days. To go out and purchase, used, these types of engines in particular or vehicles, very expensive and schools don’t have the resources to do that.”

Easterday said this is just one of the ways they can give back to the community.

“We’re hoping to build not only a potential workforce of the future for SIA, but also people that will have an interest in the automotive industry and manufacturing in general,” Easterday said.

In 2017, SIA has plans to donate up to 50 engines and possibly some vehicles.

Easterday said SIA is also working with local fire departments, donating shells of vehicles for training purposes.

