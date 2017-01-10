State police say I-65 crash caused by object from overpass

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Northbound I-65 is down to one lane Tuesday night, after state police believe an object fell or was thrown from an overpass and caused a semi crash.

Around 6:30 p.m., investigators say a semi driver was injured when the object crashed through his windshield at the McCarty Lane overpass. He then collided with another semi at the Veterans Memorial parkway overpass when he pulled over to check out his injuries.

Police say the first driver suffered minor injuries from the initial damage to his windshield.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been called to the scene because one of the semis started leaking fuel.

The right lane of northbound I-65 is closed while authorities work to clear the crash, and traffic is moving very slowly in the left lane. Police advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

If you have any information about who or what may have caused the crash, please call the Indiana State Police Lafayette post at 765-567-2125.

