Traffic stop leads to suspect wanted in overnight burglaries

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Deputies arrested a man who they believe to be responsible for two burglaries in Jasper County late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the Franciscan Health Center, located on State Road 10 west of Westfield, Indiana, Monday around 10:45 p.m. for a complaint of a burglary alarm. Deputies found a broken window and other evidence of entry and exit, along with stolen items from the office.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Demotte Police Department were called to the Family Express in Demotte also on a burglary alarm. When police arrived, officers found the glass door had been broken and several items were missing including a lottery ticket display from the counter.

Surveillance video showed a silver Chevy Impala with five-spoke rims pull up in front of the store. Then a man wearing bib overalls and a gray hooded sweatshirt forced entry into the business. Investigators said evidence indicated the same suspect was involved in both cases.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy observed a silver Impala on State Road 10 driving erratically and made a traffic stop. The driver was wearing clothing that matched the description, and the deputy said there were lottery tickets scattered throughout the car’s interior.

Twenty-six-year-old Keith Pollock, of Wheatfield, Indiana, was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Law Enforcement Center. He faces preliminary charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

