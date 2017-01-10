Work continues on a new accountability model for Tippecanoe Co. schools

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Local school corporations continue work on a new accountability model for local schools.

The Lafayette School Corporation, West Lafayette Community School Corporation and Tippecanoe School Corporation are working together to make a pilot program happen.

A new model would replace the ISTEP+ test. Superintendents have said they want something that provides more useful and timely data.

West Lafayette school board members were updated about the plan Monday night.

Superintendent Rocky Killion said there’s been a lot of work going on with educators, volunteers and partners.

“Everyone’s working together, really under the great leadership of Gary Henriott to help us move forward with a plan that we might be able to, at some point, present to the state,” said Rocky.

The goal is to get something implemented by the fall of 2018.

