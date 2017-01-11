$2,500 reward offered after whooping crane killed in Indiana

LYONS, Ind. (AP) — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information after conservation officers say a whooping crane that scientists were tracking was found fatally shot in west-central Indiana.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is involved in the investigation and says the bird was apparently killed with a high-powered rifle.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says remains of the 5-year-old female crane were found Jan. 3 in a field along Indiana 67 near the Goose Pond State Fish and Wildlife Area. Preliminary evidence suggested the bird was shot during the New Year’s Day weekend.

State officials say there are only about 120 whooping cranes in the U.S. and they are federally endangered species.

Officials say the crane had a radio transmitter and was banded and had been tracked for several years.