26-year veteran officer named new Indianapolis police chief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has named a 26-year veteran officer as the new chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

New Chief Bryan Roach ascends from the position of assistant chief of administration. In that role, he led a streamlining of department processes and cost-cutting. He also has served for the last six months on a Hogsett task force trying to identify areas to improve the city’s criminal justice system.

The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police welcomed Wednesday’s appointment. FOP President Rick Snyder issued a statement saying, “This is a significant step forward for the IMPD. Bryan Roach is the right person at the right time for this agency and our City.”

Roach succeeds Troy Riggs, who resigned Dec. 21 to pursue other job opportunities.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...