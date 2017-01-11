A $15 tip added to woman’s bill after leaving cash on the table

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is speaking out after a $15.00 tip was added to her bill, even though she left cash behind on the table. News 18 reports how police say a crime like this could lead to criminal charges.

Leon Harris and her family dined in at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lafayette Friday.

“We came in as normal, sat down and had food,” said Harris.

She said she left the waitress a $10.00 tip in cash.

“We left the tip line blank and our bill was only $75.21,” said Harris.

It wasn’t until a few days later, when Harris noticed something was off with her bank account. It seems someone had written in $15.00 and some change in the tip line.

“We did not write in $15.00,” said Harris.

Lafayette police are now investigating.

Lt. Brian Gossard said they only have one official report.

“The management of B-Dubs was very helpful and went back and looked through their tickets and found a couple others,” said Gossard. “But nobody has contacted us to make the report.”

Gossard said there’s potential for criminal charges.

“Writing down additional amounts in the tip line or the total line, that’s taking somebody else’s money. “A lot of those will be looked at by the prosecutor’s office and charges could be forthcoming.”

Harris said this will make her check her bank account more often. She also said she’ll never again leave a tip line blank.

“I’ll put a zero or N/A or something on the line,” said Harris. “I won’t leave it blank anymore.”

Gossard agreed. He said the best way to protect yourself from a fraudulent scheme similar to this, is to frequently check your bank statements.

