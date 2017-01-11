High school scoreboard for Jan. 10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Jan. 10.
Girls Basketball:
West Lafayette def. Central Catholic, 49-47
Harrison def. Guerin Catholic, 59-43
Zionsville def. McCutcheon, 75-37
Benton Central def. Logansport, 56-45
Carroll def. Delphi, 56-41
Caston def. Faith Christian, 31-16
Fountain Central def. Covington, 71-42
Greencastle def. North Montgomery, 63-35
North Judson def. LaVille, 40-32
North White def. Clinton Prairie, 58-45
Rensselaer Central def. Twin Lakes, 74-58
River Forest def. North Newton, 63-36
Rossville def. Frankfort, 43-37
Seeger def. Tri-County, 27-25
Tri-Central def. Clinton Central, 92-30
Triton def. Winamac, 36-35
Western Boone def. Crawfordsville, 72-28