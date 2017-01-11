High school scoreboard for Jan. 10

Sports 18 Reporters Published:
West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Jan. 10.

Girls Basketball: 

West Lafayette def. Central Catholic, 49-47

Harrison def. Guerin Catholic, 59-43

Zionsville def. McCutcheon, 75-37

Benton Central def. Logansport, 56-45

Carroll def. Delphi, 56-41

Caston def. Faith Christian, 31-16

Fountain Central def. Covington, 71-42

Greencastle def. North Montgomery, 63-35

North Judson def. LaVille, 40-32

North White def. Clinton Prairie, 58-45

Rensselaer Central def. Twin Lakes, 74-58

River Forest def. North Newton, 63-36

Rossville def. Frankfort, 43-37

Seeger def. Tri-County, 27-25

Tri-Central def. Clinton Central, 92-30

Triton def. Winamac, 36-35

Western Boone def. Crawfordsville, 72-28