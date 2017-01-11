Indiana Packers Corp. donating 500 smoke alarms to Carroll Co. homes

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Packers Corporation partnered with the Delphi Tri-Township Fire Department to bring 500 smoke detectors to Carroll County families.

Indiana Packers donated more than $7,700 worth of smoke detectors to be distributed in the area. The detectors are advanced duel-sensor ionization and photoelectric smoke alarms.

Officials said they jumped at the chance to help promote safety in the community.

“That’s really all we want, it’s the only reason we’re involved is to help and to make sure that our neighbors and the people that we care about are safe,” IPC Director of Marketing Curtis Hansen said. “And we want that fire department to have the resources they need to accomplish this as well.”

Hansen said there was a real need for this in the community.

“When we saw the opportunity to work with the fire department to help members of the community, [it was] very exciting for us to partner with them.”

Around Jan. 28, Delphi Tri-Township firefighters will go door to door throughout Carroll County to offer the smoke detectors to those in need.

If you have questions, email alarms@carrollcdr.org.

