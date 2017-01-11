Indiana University fraternity suspended due to hazing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana University fraternity has been suspended due to repeated rule violations, including hazing incidents.

The Herald-Times reports the Delta Tau Delta national fraternity announced the suspension of its chapter at the university Monday. Members will have to move their belongings out of the house by Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

Delta Tau Delta executive vice president Jim Russell says he doesn’t expect the suspension to last forever, but that there’s no timeline on how long it’ll last.

Russell says chapter members can still appeal the national fraternity’s decision before its governing body. But the next meeting for that group isn’t scheduled until June.

Assistant dean of students Steve Veldkamp says the university was conducting its own investigation into reports of hazing made to IU’s Office of Student Ethics when the national fraternity decided to suspend the chapter.

