INDOT: I-465 lanes could reopen 1 day after overpass damage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana transportation official says northbound lanes of Interstate 465 could reopen only one day after an accident heavily damaged a highway overpass.

Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman Nathan Riggs tells The Indianapolis Star the agency is cautiously optimistic the highway’s northbound lanes on Indianapolis’ west side can reopen sometime Wednesday.

A truck carrying heavy equipment struck the Rockville Road overpass Tuesday, damaging bridge girders and showering the highway with concrete chunks.

Riggs says crews that worked overnight through rain had removed those damaged girders by Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s accident prompted Indiana State Police to close I-465’s northbound lanes between the Interstate 70 and 10th Street interchanges.

Riggs says the damaged Rockville Road bridge, which carries U.S. 36’s traffic, is not safe for traffic and will remain closed.

