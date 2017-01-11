INDOT preps for weekend weather; reminds drivers ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With the possibility of severe winter weather this weekend, snowplow drivers want people to be aware they will be out in full force.

Indiana Department of Transportation plows are gassed up and drivers are ready to clear the highways.

INDOT’s Don’t Crowd the Plow campaign aims to educate people how to drive when they encounter snowplows. The first rule is to reduce your speed when you come up on a truck and always pass on the left.

Plows have very large blind spots, which become worse when snow and ice are being removed.

INDOT plow driver Randy Fultz said when he’s working, he’s always looking for other drivers.

“The mist from the road – if the road is wet from the snow, if you’re too close, we cannot see you,” Fultz said. “Approach us on the left. We are always checking our mirrors.”

Fultz said staying safe on the road is a group effort.

“I’m not in a hurry. We try to travel somewhere between 35 to 40 miles per hour. We can do our job the best at that speed,” Fultz said. “I know that it’s hard for people to slow down, and that everybody’s in a hurry. Believe me – it’s for the best.”

INDOT is already pretreating highways Wednesday with brine and sand for this weekend’s event.

Fultz said when drivers see a bright flashing yellow light, it’s a snow plow.

