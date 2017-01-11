Local educators react to possible ISTEP replacement delay

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana schools hoping to see a new and improved replacement for the ISTEP exam may be waiting longer than they thought.

“It’s like a never-ending battle that we’re fighting,” explained Murdock Elementary fourth grade teacher Megan Shumaker.

That’s how Shumaker feels about the possibility of another two years of ISTEP.

The goal was to have a new test in place for the 2017-2018 school year, but lawmakers said they need more time.

Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle said he’s not surprised.

“We do need the time to go ahead and study this further,” said Huddle. “Find an appropriate assessment, and find one that is time sensitive to the instruction, and to the kids and to the teachers.”

Huddle said the test has a variety of problems, but the one that impacts LSC the most is the time it takes to get results.

“They’re not in a timely manner where you can in which you can really utilize them for any type of improvement process in the classroom,” Huddle added.

He said while results should be released in June or July, due to processing errors, the corporation typically doesn’t get them back until the fall. This year, it’s stalled a salary increase for teachers.

“They think they’re being somewhat financially penalized because of other people’s mistakes and errors and not meeting their deadlines,” said Huddle.

“We’re an afterthought,” added Shumaker. “We’re not looked at as being respected.”

On top of the salary increase delay, Shumaker said the test is tough on the students.

“They shouldn’t be stressed about something at school,” said Shumaker. “We want them to be able to love being at school, and working hard and feeling like they’re accomplishing something.”

While lawmakers work to create the new test, Shumaker hopes for a less time consuming exam with quicker results. She also hopes they get educator input before making any final decisions.

“We are the professionals,” Shumaker explained. “We know our kids and what they are able to do.”

