Lots of help with interview process available at Excel Center’s job fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A job fair on Friday, Jan. 13 is hoping to ease some of the stress and unease that can come with a job interview. The Employer Partners Job Fair is put on by The Excel Center and Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana.

Excel Center director Danielle White and college and career specialist Nathan Maynard stopped by News 18 This Morning to preview the event.

“The job fair is going to welcome students into the Excel Center,” explained White. “We’ll have a prep room where anyone can ask questions before they go meet the employers.”

Maynard recommended attendees bring a resume and dress business professional. He also talked about the extra help that will be there for anyone who needs it.

“We have multiple different staff members stationed throughout the building to sort of help and guide them through talking to those employers.”

About 15-20 employers will be present at the job fair including some from the medical and manufacturing industries.

The job fair is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Excel Center. That’s at 615 N. 18th St.

