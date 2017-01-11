LPD receives more than two dozen robbery reports at the end of 2016

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The end of 2016 seemed to be a busy time for Lafayette police, as nearly two dozen robberies were reported.

According to Lt. Brian Gossard, a total of 110 robberies were reported throughout the year. He said 21 were reported from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31.

Out of the 21 robberies, Gossard said there have been arrests made in three. Five are still active investigations and three are pending prosecution. Seven have been suspended with no leads. The other three were cleared for various reasons.

Anybody with information regarding any of these robberies is encouraged to call the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...