News 18 investigates the aftermath of TCSO’s failure to fingerprint 500 inmates

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A News 18 investigation uncovered the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office failed to fingerprint approximately 500 inmates between July 30, 2016 to Aug. 26, 2016.

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said fingerprints are vital to any case. In fact, a fingerprint scan provides his office with a transaction control number used to identify each criminal’s case. The law requires inmates to be fingerprinted.

Our calls to Sheriff Barry Richard have not been returned in weeks. However, Harrington says he was told the reason inmates weren’t fingerprinted was because the machine used to electronically scan them was broken. We plan to ask the sheriff why inmates weren’t fingerprinted using ink instead; and why his office didn’t contact Harrington about the problem and went nearly a month without fixing it.

Harrington says he didn’t find out about it until the end of August. When he did find out, his office got to work immediately.

This took Harrington’s office extensive work. His staff had to take the list of approximately 500 inmates who had not yet been fingerprinted, find their cases, and get a court order to find them and bring them into the sheriff’s office for fingerprinting. This problem took up prosecutor, court and police resources to fix, and work still isn’t complete. Harrington said his office is still waiting for 148 former inmates’ fingerprints.

He said some may never be found as people can leave the state or country. This could be a problem in identifying them for extradition.

News 18 plans to continue investigating this story, and we will have the latest on News 18 at Five and Six.

