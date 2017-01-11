No. 17 Purdue wraps up season series at Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 17-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team wraps up the season series with Iowa, facing the Hawks for the second time in 15 days on Thursday. The contest will tip at 9 p.m. ET, and be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Purdue is coming off a 66-55 win over No. 13-ranked Wisconsin on Sunday, giving the Badgers their first league loss and with Maryland’s win over Indiana last night, helped move the Boilermakers into a five-way tie for first in the league standings two weeks into the season. Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska all sport 3-1 league records through Tuesday’s contests.

Now, Purdue heads to Iowa City looking to keep momentum rolling while snapping a three-game losing streak in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Boilermakers and Hawkeyes will play for the second time in five games, wrapping up their season series just 16 days into the Big Ten calendar. The Boilermakers jumped out to a 24-point halftime lead in the first meeting Dec. 28, and cruised to an 89-67 win in the league opener.

However, Iowa is a different animal at home, posting a 9-2 record with losses to Seton Hall and Omaha. The Hawkeyes own victories over Iowa State and Michigan in their home facility. Iowa has the league’s leading scorer in Peter Jok (22.6 PPG) and a slew of freshmen that all average at least 7.6 points per contest.

Purdue continues to ride National Player of the Year and All-American candidate Caleb Swanigan, who ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring (18.3 PPG) and leads the country in rebounding (12.9 RPG) and double-doubles (14). He earned his fourth Big Ten Player of the Week accolade Monday after scoring 18 points with 13 rebounds in the win over Wisconsin. Three other players average double-digits, as Isaac Haas (13.4 PPG), Vincent Edwards (11.9 PPG) and Carsen Edwards (10.4) all average double-digit scoring.

Purdue has the weekend off before hosting Illinois on the Big Ten Network, next Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 7 p.m. ET.

