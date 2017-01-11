Purdue professor weighs in on Trump’s news conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday morning, Donald Trump held his first news conference as president-elect. News 18 sat down with one Purdue University professor to watch the event unfold.

Purdue political science professor Jay McCann said typically after presidents are elected, they see a bump in public opinion polls. He said for Trump, this is not the case and his team used Wednesday’s press conference to assert legitimacy and look “presidential.”

“They’re still having to argue that he’s energetic and this kind of thing, as if we’re still in campaign mode,” said McCann.

He said it was interesting to see incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Vice President-elect Mike Pence speak first. He said the two worked to dispel doubts about news reports, prior to Trump speaking.

“You could kind of see what was going on there,” said McCann. “You go negative, but you let other people go negative so that you can take kind of the higher road.”

McCann said the president-elect jumped from topic to topic and responded to the crowd, similar to his campaign. He said Trump continues to mention his grievances and uses inflammatory language.

“Using language that might be reserved for hallway banter rather than being behind a presidential podium,” said McCann.

He said the first year as president is the most important and it’s understandable if Trump wants to appear more presidential in a conventional way.

“But, I think what we’ve seen is that, that’s really not in his ability,” said McCann. “It’s not in his skill set yet.”

McCann said there is a learning period for any incoming president. He said Trump has been in the public eye for awhile, but you can’t know what kind of president someone will be – until they get into the White House.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...