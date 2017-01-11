Purdue women rout Wisconsin 79-57

MADISON, Wis. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team overcame a slow start Wednesday night, earning its third straight Big Ten win and rolling past Wisconsin 79-57 at the Kohl Center. Five Boilermakers scored in double figures led by junior captain Andreona Keys, who matched a career high with 18 points as Purdue improved to 12-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Things were dicey early for the Old Gold & Black as senior Ashley Morrissette took a shot to the face on the opening possession and headed to the bench for medical attention. The personnel disruption allowed the Badgers to hold an early 9-5 lead on the Boilers, but Purdue stayed close with defense and rebounding. Morrissette came back with about four minutes left in the opening frame, and righted the ship for Purdue, closing to within two after 10 minutes, 14-12.

The Boilermakers got things going from the outside in the second quarter, knocking down 5-of-8 from behind the arc, including two from Morrissette and a pair from freshman Dominique Oden. Keys had 10 points and three steals in the opening half, and Purdue took a 36-30 lead into the locker rooms.

It was all Boilermakers in the second half, posting 22 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth, while holding the Badgers to long stretches without buckets. Wisconsin kept pace early, hitting six of their first nine shots from the field in the half, but missed their final seven shots in the quarter. After another quick burst to start the fourth quarter, Purdue denied the Badgers on 10 straight trips and stretched the lead to 24 points with just two minutes to play. Freshman Lamina Cooper gave the Boilermakers a huge boost off the bench, making several hustle plays and finishing up the game with a career-high six rebounds.

Joining Keys in double figures were senior captains Ashley Morrissette and Bridget Perry with 16 and 12, respectively, and Oden and fellow rookie Ae’Rianna Harris with 10 points each. Sophomore Dominique McBryde was just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds, adding three blocks as well.

Sophomore Marsha Howard and freshman Courtney Fredrickson paced Wisconsin with 11 and 10 points, while leading scorer Cayla McMorris finished with nine points and nine rebounds. The Badgers fall to 5-12 overall and 0-4 in conference play with the loss.

Purdue returns to action Sunday, hosting Ohio State at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are set for their annual “Black-Out” game and welcome back their alumni, including All-American Joy (Holmes) Harris, who they will honor with a bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.

