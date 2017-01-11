Tippecanoe Co. man sentenced for child molesting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A Tippecanoe County man has been sentenced to 10 years for child molesting charges.

Donald Lewis, 31, pleaded guilty in November to child molesting and attempted child molesting.

According to court documents, the 9-year-old victim told a forensic interviewer Lewis had touched her repeatedly over the last three years. A third party brought the matter to police after she said the victim told her Lewis had been touching her “privates.”

Lewis must also register as a sexually violent predator for life.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...