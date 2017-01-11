TSC working to improve Wainwright Middle School failing grade

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Administrators are working on an action plan after Wainwright Middle School received a failing accountability grade.

The accountability grades for 2015-2016 were released in December.

Tippecanoe School Corporation Superintendent Scott Hanback said the letter grades don’t fully define the schools. Even so, school leaders are working to make improvements.

Their action plan was unveiled to school board members Wednesday night.

“They have put their teams together. They have engaged their teachers. They’re going to be engaging the parents and the community to determine what are those areas where we are doing good things, and where are those areas where we might need to improve to turn around those tests scores?” Hanback said.

Statewide corporation grades were released Wednesday. TSC received a B, Lafayette schools received a C and West Lafayette schools received an A.

