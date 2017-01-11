Two pets killed in Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday was a busy day for the Lafayette Fire Department as crews battled a house fire.

Around 7:45 Tuesday evening, fire crews arrived to the 500 block of S. 26th Street and found heavy smoke and flames shooting out the side of the house.

Battalion Chief Rick Dehahn said firefighters searched the home and didn’t find anyone inside. However, he said two dogs were killed in the fire.

Investigators didn’t want to speculate on a cause, but they were concerned about the heavy winds and power lines around the house.

Dehahn said the fire remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...