Unusual central Indiana bridge set for $500K renovation

GREENTOWN, Ind. (AP) — State officials have awarded a nearly $485,000 contract for the renovation of a historic central Indiana bridge that boasts an unusual design.

The Warren pony-truss bridge spans Mud Creek over State Road 26 in Howard County. Officials say the span built in 1947 displays an innovative design and construction method.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says Primco Inc. will apply a concrete overlay to the bridge deck, paint its structural steel and make various repairs.

INDOT design engineer Doug Dabley tells the Kokomo Tribune it will cost more to maintain the old bridge than a newer one, but its historic value makes Indiana’s investment worthwhile because it will benefit future generations. Many of Indiana’s pony-truss bridges have been demolished and replaced.

