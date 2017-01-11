US 231 closed as Romney Garage collapses in fire

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office reports US 231, south of Romney, is closed after Romney Garage collapsed from a structure fire Thursday evening.

Crews responded to the fire around 6:15 p.m.

According to fire fighters, the fire started in the back of the building and spread to the front.

Deputies are telling drivers to take SR 28 to US 52 South or State Rd 25 South as the detour.

No injuries have been reported.

A News 18 crew is on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

