15 days later: Purdue to face Iowa for 2nd time

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WLFI) — Thursday is a big day for the Purdue men’s basketball team. The Boilers (14-3) are in Iowa City, Iowa getting ready to take on the Hawkeyes (10-7).

With Purdue coming off a 66-55 win over No. 13-ranked Wisconsin on Sunday, the Gold and Black are looking to keep their drive alive at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This is the second match up against Iowa within 15 days. The Boilermakers crushed Iowa 89-67 in the league opener.

But the Hawkeyes are a different beast at home – posting a 9-2 record on their home court, with their only losses to Seton Hall and Omaha.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter has complete faith in his team’s performance, especially one player – P.J. Thompson.

“He values the basketball. He has good ball skills, he can pass, he can handle the ball – just a smart player,” Painter said. “I think when you’re trying to create a lot you’re going have a higher chance to turn the basketball over. He is very choosy when he creates.”

Painter said he would like to see Thompson be to be more aggressive.

“Look for a shot, and drive it. I think you saw that in the Wisconsin game in two instances that were really big for us. … We need him to be aggressive, but we also need him to take care of the basketball.”

Thursday’s contest will tipoff at 9 p.m. ET.

