15 days later: Purdue to face Iowa for 2nd time

Sports 18 Reporters Published:
Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) drives the lane between Wisconsin Badgers forward Vitto Brown (30) and guard Bronson Koenig (24) in the 2nd half at Mackey Arena. Swanigan had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Purdue defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 66-55. (Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WLFI) — Thursday is a big day for the Purdue men’s basketball team. The Boilers (14-3) are in Iowa City, Iowa getting ready to take on the Hawkeyes (10-7).

With Purdue coming off a 66-55 win over No. 13-ranked Wisconsin on Sunday, the Gold and Black are looking to keep their drive alive at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This is the second match up against Iowa within 15 days. The Boilermakers crushed Iowa 89-67 in the league opener.

But the Hawkeyes are a different beast at home – posting a 9-2 record on their home court, with their only losses to Seton Hall and Omaha.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter has complete faith in his team’s performance, especially one player – P.J. Thompson.

“He values the basketball. He has good ball skills, he can pass, he can handle the ball – just a smart player,” Painter said. “I think when you’re trying to create a lot you’re going have a higher chance to turn the basketball over. He is very choosy when he creates.”

Painter said he would like to see Thompson be to be more aggressive.

“Look for a shot, and drive it. I think you saw that in the Wisconsin game in two instances that were really big for us. … We need him to be aggressive, but we also need him to take care of the basketball.”

Thursday’s contest will tipoff at 9 p.m. ET.

We will have the highlights and postgame reaction on News 18 at 11 and coming up later online at WLFI.com.