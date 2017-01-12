Become a part of NICHES Land Trust’s stewardship for a day

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – NICHES Land Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, restoring and sustaining native Indiana ecosystems.

“We do that by providing habitats for native wildlife and plants,” said NICHES’ communications manager Nyssa Lilovich during an appearance on News 18 This Morning.

NICHES stewardship manager Brad Weigel estimated the organization was in charge of about 3,000 acres with “over 40 individual properties in a 13-county region surrounding Tippecanoe County.”

On Monday, Jan. 16, NICHES Land Trust will take part in a stewardship work day where people will haul and burn brush from the Moyer-Gould woods in Delphi.

“[It’s for] the restoration of a former pasture on the property,” explained Weigel. “It’s grown up into a number of undesirable species that we want to be an oak forest one day. We’ll be hauling and stacking all that brush and burning it to make space for the oak trees.”

The work day begins at 9 a.m. at the Moyer-Gould Woods at 4620 U.S. 421 in Delphi.

You can find out more about NICHES Land Trust on its website or its Facebook page.

