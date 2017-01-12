Beth Brooke-Marciniak awarded top NCAA honor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue women’s basketball alumna Beth Brooke-Marciniak has been selected as the 48th recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Award, the highest honor bestowed by the NCAA to an individual. The award is presented annually to a graduate from an NCAA member institution who earned a varsity letter in college for participation in intercollegiate athletics, and who ultimately has become a distinguished citizen of national reputation based on outstanding life accomplishment. Each awardee, by personal example, is said to exemplify the ideals and purposes to which collegiate athletics are dedicated.

Brooke-Marciniak joins a list of exceptional recipients, which includes four U.S. presidents (Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan), Madeleine Albright, Sally Ride and Boilermaker men’s basketball standout and legendary UCLA head coach John Wooden. She is the seventh woman to win the award, the first women’s basketball player to be honored and the first female to be recognized since Ann E. Dunwoody in 2011, joining Althea Gibson, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Donna De Varona, Ride and Albright.

Purdue is one of merely seven schools with multiple recipients of the award, which was first given to President Eisenhower in 1967, and one of only five Big Ten Conference schools with a Roosevelt Award honoree. Other schools with multiple winners are Army, Navy, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA and Minnesota, while Illinois and Michigan are the other two conference schools to be honored.

Brooke-Marciniak played for the Boilermakers from 1977 to 1980, and the Kokomo, Indiana, native was in the first class of women to receive basketball scholarships at Purdue. She has gone on to be featured on the Forbes Top-100 Most Powerful Women list nine times and had a two-year stint working in the Department of the Treasury during the Clinton administration. Brooke-Marciniak currently serves as the Global Vice Chair of Public Policy at EY and is the global sponsor of EY’s diversity and inclusiveness efforts. She also helped found the EY Women Athletes Business Network in 2013, working to prepare young women to make an impact in a new life outside their sport. The initiative includes a mentorship program, launched through a partnership with the International Women’s Forum, which matches 25 elite female athletes with top female business leaders.

Brooke-Marciniak will receive her award at the 2017 NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18. Full video of Brooke-Marciniak’s honor and acceptance speech will be available after the banquet, courtesy of the NCAA.

Full Theodore Roosevelt Award Winners List

1967: Dwight D. Eisenhower, United States Military Academy (football)

1968: Leverett Saltonstall, Harvard University (rowing)

1969: Byron “Whizzer” White, University of Colorado at Boulder (football, basketball)

1970: Frederick L. Hovde, University of Minnesota (football)

1971: Christopher C. Kraft, Jr., Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (baseball)

1972: Jerome H. Holland, Cornell University (football)

1973: Omar Bradley, United States Military Academy (baseball)

1974: Jesse Owens, Ohio State University (track and field)

1975: Gerald Ford, University of Michigan (football)

1976: Thomas J. Hamilton, United States Naval Academy (football, basketball, baseball)

1977: Tom Bradley, University of California, Los Angeles

1978: Gerald B. Zornow, University of Rochester (football, basketball, baseball)

1979: Otis Chandler, Stanford University (track and field)

1980: Denton Cooley, University of Texas at Austin (basketball)

1981: Art Linkletter, San Diego State University (basketball, swimming)

1982: Bill Cosby, Temple University (football)

1983: Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest University (golf)

1984: William P. Lawrence, United States Naval Academy (basketball, football, tennis)

1985: Robben Fleming, Beloit College

1986: George H. W. Bush, Yale University (baseball)

1987: Walter J. Zable, The College of William & Mary (football)

1989: Paul Ebert, Ohio State University (baseball, basketball)

1990: Ronald Reagan, Eureka College (football)

1991: Althea Gibson, Florida A&M University (tennis)

1992: Jack Kemp, Occidental College (football)

1993: Lamar Alexander, Vanderbilt University (track and field)

1994: Rafer Johnson, University of California, Los Angeles (track and field)

1995: Bob Mathias, Stanford University (track and field)

1996: John Wooden, Purdue University (basketball)

1997: William Porter Payne, University of Georgia (football)

1998: Bob Dole, Washburn University (basketball)

1999: Bill Richardson, Tufts University (baseball)

2000: Roger Staubach, United States Naval Academy (football)

2001: William Cohen, Bowdoin College (basketball)

2002: Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Stanford University (swimming, track and field)

2003: Donna de Varona, University of California, Los Angeles (swimming)

2004: Alan Page, University of Notre Dame (football)

2005: Sally Ride, Stanford University (tennis)

2007: Paul Tagliabue, Georgetown University (basketball)

2008: John Glenn, Muskingum College (football, basketball)

2009: Madeleine Albright, Wellesley College (swimming, rowing, and field hockey)

2011: Ann E. Dunwoody, SUNY Cortland (gymnastics, tennis)

2012: Will Allen, University of Miami (basketball)

2013: Tony Dungy, University of Minnesota (football)

2014: Billy Mills, University of Kansas (track and field)

2015: Mannie Jackson, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (basketball)

2016: Peter Ueberroth, San Jose State University (water polo)

2017: Beth Brooke-Marciniak, Purdue University (basketball)

