Buzz Aldrin kicks off Purdue’s STEM conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The second annual state STEM conference is underway Thursday at Purdue University.

Former NASA astronaut and the second man to walk on the moon, Buzz Aldrin, opened the day-long event.

Organizers are holding workshops and presentations for teachers focusing on the importance of science, technology, engineering and math in grades K-12. Nearly 250 more people signed up this year than last.

Purdue professor Carla Johnson leads the STEM conference. She said Indiana has come a long way in four years when it comes to STEM education.

“Here at Purdue, we have done quite a lot with schools. We’ve worked with probably over 50 schools now that are interested in doing STEM, and we are working with them on professional development and writing curriculum to use in school,” Johnson said.

Aldrin has been a life-long advocate of STEM and his Share Space Foundation has reached more than 200,000 kids.

