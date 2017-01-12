Cat found tied up and set on fire lucky to be alive

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) – A cat that was tied up, covered in gasoline and set on fire is still alive. Now, authorities in Crawfordsville are looking for whoever may be responsible.

It all happened Wednesday night on 500 South in New Market, which is just south of Crawfordsville.

Ethan York found the cat near his property.

“Mixed emotions of anger,” said York. “Why would somebody hurt animals to begin with?”

York and retired firefighter Steven Wright found the cat when they were watching TV and saw a bright flame in the cornfield across from their homes.

“We just saw this black little thing starting to move,” said York.

The cat had been saturated in gasoline, hog tied and set on fire with an M80.

York and Wright immediately called animal control.

Animal control officers wrapped the wounded cat and took her to Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County. That’s when Director Misha Anderson made a deal with her.

“If you make until morning, we’ll fight the fight with you,” said Anderson. “And sure enough, her eyes were wide awake.”

The cat was then taken to the Purdue Animal Hospital.

But what saved the cat’s life was a small, mud puddle.

“When she caught fire, the gasoline burnt fast but she was wet, the M80 was wet. So therefore it slowed down the burn,” said Anderson.

Animal Control Officer Adam Sperry said, “It was also muddy. It was probably one of the best things for the cat. It possibly could have prevented the firework from igniting.”

Even though the cat is alert, time is still of the essence.

“The next 24 hours are crucial,” said Anderson. “They said she could go downhill but at this point, she’s doing really well.”

York is hoping she makes a full recovery. He said he hopes to adopt her.

“It will always remind of us of some of the things going on – there’s a lot worse things that could be happening and there’s good outcomes,” said York.

The cat’s medical bill are totaling more than $1,000 dollars.

To help out with bills, people can donate money to the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County or donate on their website at www.mcawl.com

Investigators said they’re looking for a small, silver SUV with black front fenders.

