Clinton Co. officials warn of cross contamination at Frankfort gas station

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort gas station is warning Clinton County residents of a cross contamination that occurred at its facility on Monday.

Manager Robert Thompson from the Good to Go Gas station, 505 N. Jackson St., in Frankfort, said on Monday they had a cross contamination happen in regards to gasoline in their kerosene tank.

Approximately 60 gallons were sold to people believing it was kerosene, but instead it was gasoline.

If you were one of the 10 people who purchased the cross contaminated kerosene, do not use it because it could be extremely harmful. Please contact Good To Go Gas station immediately at 574-205-2105.

Thompson said the error has since been corrected, and they are attempting to notify customers of this potential hazard.

