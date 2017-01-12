Crawfordsville basketball coach no longer employed after child seduction charges

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A former Crawfordsville basketball coach faces child seduction charges.

According to online court records, Michael Demeter, 25, was charged earlier this week.

Crawfordsville Community School Corporation Superintendent Scott Bowling said Demeter was a part-time, non-teaching boys basketball coach.

Administrators were notified on Jan. 5 that Demeter was being investigated by the Crawfordsville Police Department for a 2015 incident with a former Crawfordsville High School student.

“Mr. Demeter was immediately removed from contact with students pending the outcome of this investigation and is no longer employed with Crawfordsville schools,” Bowling said in a statement.

