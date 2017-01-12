Fugitive Search: Donte Wesley

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the community’s help finding a man wanted on a warrant for multiple charges, including battery by bodily waste.

Twenty-one-year-old Donte Lamar Wesley is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. Police describe him as 6 foot 1, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tippecanoe County Superior Court V issued an arrest warrant for Wesley in December for battery, battery by bodily waste, interfering with the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about Wesley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

