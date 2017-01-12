Jok, Iowa upend No. 17 Purdue 83-78

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Peter Jok scored 29 points with eight assists and six rebounds and Iowa rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat No. 17 Purdue 83-78 on Thursday night.

Freshman Tyler Cook had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team at home for the second time this season.

Caleb Swanigan, who led Purdue (14-4, 3-2) with 17 points, missed a layup in front of the rim with 13.8 seconds left and the Boilermakers down 79-78. Cordell Pemsl missed a subsequent free throw, but Iowa got the ball back after a lengthy review and Jordan Bohannon hit two from the line.

Dakota Mathias missed a contested 3 with 4 seconds left for Purdue, which lost for the first time this season to a team not in this week’s Top 25.

Isaac Haas and Carsen Edward each scored 13 for the Boilermakers, who were outrebounded by the smaller Hawkeyes 35-28.

THE BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers hit 21 of 25 free throws. But they lost because they let Iowa shoot 57 percent from the field. This one might come back to hurt Purdue if the Big Ten race gets tight, as it usually does, down the stretch.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes exacted revenge for a 22-point drubbing in West Lafayette to open Big Ten play. They also showed they can hang with anyone in the Big Ten if they play well, despite starting four freshmen.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue will likely drop a few spots. But the Hawkeyes are 10-2 at home — including wins over Michigan and Iowa State — and were still smarting from that blowout at Purdue two weeks ago.

UP NEXT

Purdue will have the weekend off before hosting Illinois on Tuesday.

Iowa will play at Northwestern on Sunday.

