Lafayette man gets 5-year sentence after $60K missing from church

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A former employee for a Lafayette church has been sentenced to five years after the man stole more than $60,000 from the religious institution.

A Tippecanoe County judge sentenced 32-year-old Christopher Ward to four years in Community Corrections and one year on supervised probation for the theft charge against him.

Prosecutors charged ward in June 2016 with the Level 5 felony in regards to funds stolen from Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2400 Edgelea Drive, in Lafayette.

The judge also ordered Ward to pay $11,000 in restitution to the church’s employee fraud insurance. But the church refused any other restitution.

According to court documents, Ward was hired in July 2015 as a part-time financial secretary to maintain church accounts. The church’s pastor said he was given a church checkbook to take care of finances including paying himself a weekly check. But in January 2016, church officials noticed the missing funds and contacted police.

After investigators reviewed Ward’s bank account, they found 81 unauthorized checks were drafted to Ward over a four-month period totaling over $60,000.

