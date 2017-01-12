LFD crews extinguish overnight vehicle fire at gas station

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette Police responded to an overnight vehicle fire at the Luke gas station on South Street.

Sergeant Mike Brown said the call came in around 2 Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned white Cadillac fully engulfed.

Witnesses told police they saw three men running from the area before police arrived.

The gas station was closed at the time of the fire, and police said they had not yet heard from the owners.

“I thought we were having a war cause I seen [sic] all the flames and I thought we were having a war until I came to the door and looked over there. I ran back and got the phone and called 911,” said Penny Loy, who works at the Speedway gas station next door.

Police said no one was hurt, and investigators are still working on finding the cause of the fire.

