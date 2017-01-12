South Shore Line service suspended due to icy conditions

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The commuter train line that runs from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago has suspended service because of “extreme weather conditions.”

John Parsons is spokesman for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which runs the South Shore Line trains . He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the district’s trains Thursday keep losing contact with ice-covered overhead wires. He says NICTD is trying to return customers on stopped westbound trains to their originating stations.

Freezing rain was in the northwest Indiana region.

Parsons says he didn’t immediately know the total number of trains forced to stop due to loss of power or not enough power. Trains without power don’t have heat.

NICTD officials say they anticipate resuming service Thursday.

