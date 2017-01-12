Spurlock’s all cleaned up and back open

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After a few days of clean up, Spurlock’s restaurant is back open in downtown Lafayette.

The restaurant reopened Thursday around 11 a.m.

Spurlock’s closed Tuesday when a frozen pipe broke, causing water damage in several businesses along Main Street. The restaurant had just minor water damage and they were able to clean up in a couple of days.

Employees said it’s great to have the regular crowd back.

“We actually had a person – because we have a party that usually comes in, and they’re usually one of our Thursday crowds – so they called in. I mean, we’ve kept up with Facebook to make sure we kept everyone up to date with what’s going on with the restaurant. But we’re really excited to be opening,” Spurlock’s server Kirstin Sherry said.

Restauration next door is still closed. Crews were in the building working on the restaurant Thursday morning.

News 18 plans to follow the cleanup status at Restauration and have updates when available.

