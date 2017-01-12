State agency not sure yet when Terre Haute bypass will open

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials still don’t know when they will fully open the long-delayed bypass around Terre Haute despite previous plans to have it ready for traffic by the end of December.

State highway department spokeswoman Debbie Calder says the Indiana 641 bypass should open soon, but couldn’t give a date.

Calder tells the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star that work on items such as pavement markings has been delayed by weather troubles. More paving work is planned in the spring, which will result in lane restrictions.

The 6-mile bypass route will link Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 around the city’s southeast side. Construction on the project began in 2003 and has been beset by numerous delays.

