Street crews out in full force prepping for potential ice storm

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — Area street crews are in full preparation mode for potential freezing rain and ice to hit the state this weekend.

Tippecanoe County Highway Department Supervisor Rusty Lerch is no stranger to these conditions, but that doesn’t make his job any easier.

“Hopefully, with the way the temperatures have been the last few days, roads won’t freeze quite as quick. So we are hoping for some good luck there,” Lerch said. “We have 800-something miles of roads, and that’s just county roads. So if you figure a truck going down each way, that’s double that mileage.”

That’s 1,600 miles worth of salt, sand and brine – a lot of time and money.

“A tenth of an inch of ice will cost you as much, if not more than, it takes to get six inches of snow off the road,” said Lerch. “The snow you can move off, the ice you can’t. The only thing you can do is let it melt.”

West Lafayette Street Commissioner Ben Anderson said pretreating is key. But with the rain we have seen over the past few days, it’s risky to put anything on the roads just yet.

“It definitely affects pretreating,” Anderson said. “If we are going to have rain first, it will pretty much wash everything that we’ve done away.”

Both Anderson and Lerch are asking drivers to be cautious out on the roads for everyone’s safety.

“There were a ton of pileups last time on [U.S.] 231 before Christmas,” said Anderson. “We all get in a hurry these days, we just need to slow down. Don’t go, if we don’t have to go somewhere.”

Lerch also recommended buying a tow strap. He said if you slide-off the road, there’s a good chance a truck passing by will help.

