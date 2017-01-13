Cause of Romney business fire undetermined due to damage

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) – The cause of a business fire in Romney could not be determined because of extensive damage.

As News 18 reported, it happened Wednesday night at Romney Garage on U.S. 231.

Fire chief Brad Anderson said the fire started in the east end of the building. But because of the damage, they were unable to go in and take a closer look.

News 18 talked to a neighbor who said he knows the owner. He can’t imagine going through something like this.

“It’s devastating. Last year, he has someone run into the front of the building and now this? You know, I feel bad for him. Like I told him last night, if he needs anything done to let me know,” said Lawrence McKinnis.

News 18 is told at least 10 departments responded to the fire. Even with windy conditions, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

