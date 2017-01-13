Freezing Rain Advisory issued for News 18 viewing area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for the southern portion of the News 18 viewing area.

Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren counties will remain under the advisory from 7 p.m. ET Friday until 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

News 18’s Meteorologist Amber Hardwick said the latest data suggests the freezing rainfall and ice should reach our southwestern counties around 10 p.m. Friday. Throughout Friday night and early Saturday morning, the ice storm will continue to spread into the northern counties.

The freezing rain will lighten up Saturday afternoon and night, but Hardwick expects we could still see patchy freezing drizzle.

According to the latest data, Weather Team 18 predicts ice accumulations to range between a glazing across our far northeastern counties to as much as two-tenths of an inch of ice throughout most of our southernmost counties.

The main risks with an ice storm are downed power lines and potentially unsafe travel conditions. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security reminds Hoosiers to travel only if absolutely necessary this weekend due to hazardous roadways.

If you deem travel an emergency, don’t get stranded out in the cold – see what you can do ahead of time to prepare yourself in case you become a stranded driver. The American Red Cross also recommends having a safety kit for your home.

Weather Team 18 will continue to keep you up to date on the latest pertaining to our icy weekend ahead as more information becomes available.

OTHER WEATHER LINKS:

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...