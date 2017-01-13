Grocery stores prepare for possible ice storm

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With the potential for freezing rain, a lot of people are preparing – from road crews and police agencies to even grocery stores.

Street and highway crews have been pretreating roads since Thursday, and crews plan to stay out as long as they need to keep roadways open.

However, grocery stores are preparing as well.

News 18 spoke with a manager from Pay Less Supermarket in West Lafayette who said their district managers pay close attention to weather forecasts and actually schedule extra shipments of items, such as bread and milk, to make sure there’s enough for the rush before the storm hits.

Store managers tell News 18, there’s always a rush.

“We’re expecting to get our rush around 4:30 or 5 [p.m.], when everybody gets off work. We will get hit sooner if the weather starts sooner,” said Heather Huey with Pay Less Supermarket.

But we asked Huey if her store is ready for the rush?

“We’re ready. As ready as [we] can be. [We have] eggs, milk, bread – the basics,” she said.

Stores also have to be prepared with staffing to make sure there are enough employees to handle the crowds. Managers said they are watching that closely as well Friday.

