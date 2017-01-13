Lafayette man sentenced more than a decade later for child molesting

Related Coverage Lafayette man charged in child molesting case

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette man will spend 30 years behind bars for child molesting that occurred more than a decade ago.

Luis Campos Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to one federal count of child molesting.

Court documents say the incidents, including sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 14, happened between 2003 and 2005. They were first investigated when the victim came forward to authorities in November 2014.

The 30-year sentence he received is the maximum for his charge. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...