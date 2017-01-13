Lagertha the Cat – Pet of the Week for Jan. 13

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Lagertha is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair mix, who enjoys the calmer side to life. She would do best in a calm and quiet home where she can truly be herself.

Almost Home representatives said Lagertha does take a little time to open up a bit but once she does, she enjoys nuzzling up with loved ones and watching the birds out the window. She is up to date on shots, microchipped and spayed.

Watch Lagertha interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give her a home. She and her other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

